Thane: Teen falls from 32nd floor, dies

A 16-year-old boy fell to his death from the 32nd floor of Rustomjee Urbania, a highrise in Thane, on Tuesday. It is not yet known if the boy jumped or fell. The boy had come to meet his former neighbours on the 25th floor in the building.

The boy has been identified as Prathamesh Parab, a resident of Kalwa. “The boy was a student of Class XI at a private school. He had come to meet his former neighbours who had shifted to the Rustomjee building in Thane a couple of months ago,” said a senior police officer.

The boy allegedly told the family that he had to go visit another friend and left the house, police said. “He then went to the refuge area of the highrise and jumped or fell,” said an officer investigating the case. His body was found by residents who called the police.