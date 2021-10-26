Thane: 15-year-old stabbed to death during fight between classmates; 3 minors detained

A 15-year-old class X student who intervened in a fight between his classmates was stabbed to death in Thane’s Wagle Estate on Tuesday. The Wagle Estate police in Thane west, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, has registered a case of murder and detained three students.

The deceased was the son of a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) staffer.

“There are four accused and the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras, based on which we have detained three accused and are on the lookout for the fourth, who is on the run,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident took place Tuesday afternoon at 1 pm behind Shahu Maharaj school in Thane west. The police said the accused, a minor, had just joined the school a few days ago and got into an argument with another classmate. The accused had been slapped by one of his classmates on Monday, police said.

The conflict escalated on Tuesday when a group of four students gathered behind the school, police said.

One of the boys took out a knife and attacked another student, police said. The deceased, who was part of the group, tried to intervene and was stabbed on the chest, police said.

After the attack, the three students fled from the spot, leaving the deceased behind and he was found dead in a pool of blood near the drain behind the school, police said.

The students were detained from their respective residence, police said.

“All of them are minors from the same class and the fight started over a petty issue. We have registered an FIR and detained the three minors involved in the crime. They will be produced in the juvenile home Wednesday,” said a police officer, adding that they have also seized a knife used in the attack.