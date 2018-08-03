Thane: Snake in CSMT-bound local train

The unusual passenger left commuters worried and in shock. (Source: Loksatta/ YouTube) The unusual passenger left commuters worried and in shock. (Source: Loksatta/ YouTube)

A snake inside a CSMT-bound local train led to chaos in the coach on Thursday morning. The snake was later released on the tracks by some commuters, before authorities could reach the spot, sources said. Titwala resident Sanjay Gurav, who works in an IT firm in Vikhroli, said the green snake was spotted by a passenger right before the train entered Thane station.

“The train was CSMT bound. It stopped a little ahead from where it was supposed to, as someone had pulled the chain,” he said. The snake was spotted while it was trying to climb a handle-bar near the door of a first-class general coach, sources said. The train had started from Titwala.

Another passenger, Santosh Shinde, who was going to Vidyavihar, said the coach was full of people. “The snake caused a lot of chaos. Some of the commuters had the presence of mind to switch off the fan that was close to the snake. Some passengers tried to ensure that no one tried to jump out of the train. But it was scary,” he said. Both Gurav and Shinde did not see who managed to catch and release the snake. “When the train stopped at the station, I got off, hoping to take the next train,” Shinde, a student and a part-time delivery boy, said.

While some commuters claimed that the snake must have been in the train from the beginning and accused the railway authorities of not cleaning empty coaches properly, the authorities dismissed the claim.

According to Central Railway spokesperson Sunil Udasi, it was no accident but a mischief. “The train had completed two trips to and from Titwala at that point. Why would the snake not show up before? We are investigating and have asked the RPF to check the CCTV footage. We are checking with animal activists and snake experts to understand how the snake reached there,” he said. Sarpamitras from Thane and the nearby areas have been alerted, sources said.

“Snakes are generally more visible in the rains. The snake might have made its way over to the roof of the train through a high tree branch and then came in through a window. While the snake cannot be identified, it seems to be a native medium venomous one,” a sarpamitra from Kalyan said.

