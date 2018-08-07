Thane: Six held for helping 150 people secure bail using fake documents

6 held for helping 150 people secure bail using fake documents: Cops. (Representational image) 6 held for helping 150 people secure bail using fake documents: Cops. (Representational image)

Six persons have been arrested in Thane for allegedly securing bail for 150 people by manufacturing fake documents and bail bonds. Police said the accused had cheated courts in Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Thane by using 45 original government authorised seals as well as duplicate ration cards and gram panchayat tax slips to seek bail.

“They have managed to secure bail for nearly 150 people in last year with fake documents. We are getting details of all the people they have helped,” said an officer from Ulhasnagar police, which made the arrests between July 31 and August 3. “The names of the accused are being withheld as our investigation is still going on,” he added.

“A photocopy shopowner from Bhiwandi has helped the gang… Also, they obtained fake tax slips from a shop in Ulhasnagar… They used to obtain blank formats from these shops and fill up the same with fake information, which was then sealed and laminated to make it look authentic,” said a senior officer.

“We are rounding up people who… obtained the fake documents. We are also investigating if any lawyer is involved.” ens

