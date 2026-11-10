A fire at a Thane high-rise on Sunday night left around 50 residents stranded on the upper floors, triggering a rescue operation that lasted nearly six hours. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency includes Wagle Estate, where the building is located, visited the site while the operation was underway.

Hours later, the Thane district administration prohibited rockets and similar aerial firecrackers across the district after several fire-related incidents were reported during Diwali.

The blaze at Raheja Carlyle in the Raheja Gardens complex was among the most serious fire emergencies reported in Thane during Diwali.

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The fire broke out around 8.30 pm on Sunday and spread through the building’s electrical duct and corridors, affecting several floors. Smoke filled the common areas and reached the flat doors, leaving residents unable to use the lifts or evacuate on their own. Around 50 people, including elderly residents, were stranded. Firefighters directed them to refuge areas and the terrace, then brought them down using ladders and stretchers. Drones were deployed to locate those requiring assistance.