A fire at a Thane high-rise on Sunday night left around 50 residents stranded on the upper floors, triggering a rescue operation that lasted nearly six hours. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency includes Wagle Estate, where the building is located, visited the site while the operation was underway.
Hours later, the Thane district administration prohibited rockets and similar aerial firecrackers across the district after several fire-related incidents were reported during Diwali.
The blaze at Raheja Carlyle in the Raheja Gardens complex was among the most serious fire emergencies reported in Thane during Diwali.
The fire broke out around 8.30 pm on Sunday and spread through the building’s electrical duct and corridors, affecting several floors. Smoke filled the common areas and reached the flat doors, leaving residents unable to use the lifts or evacuate on their own. Around 50 people, including elderly residents, were stranded. Firefighters directed them to refuge areas and the terrace, then brought them down using ladders and stretchers. Drones were deployed to locate those requiring assistance.
Shinde reached the complex while the rescue operation was underway and spoke to fire personnel about its progress. He also interacted with residents awaiting evacuation and enquired about a young man being brought down in a wheelchair. Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, MLAs Ravindra Phatak and Niranjan Davkhare, and senior civic and police officials were also present.
“It is our responsibility to save people’s lives. Our entire administration was here. I would like to appeal to people to exercise extreme caution while bursting firecrackers. There were several such incidents today. We need to ensure that firecrackers are burst safely,” Shinde said.
Shinde subsequently directed the administration to take measures to prevent the use of rockets and other aerial fireworks in residential areas, particularly on building terraces, in open spaces and parking areas.
The fire was brought under control around 2.30 am on Monday. All 50 residents, along with their pets, were rescued. No fatalities were reported, though several flats were damaged.
The cause of the Raheja Carlyle blaze remains under investigation. Officials are examining whether it was triggered by a firecracker or an electrical short circuit.