11 killed as speeding high-speed cement mixer rams into overcrowded van in Thane

Thane accident kills 11 after a speeding cement mixer crashed into an overcrowded van near Raita Bridge, with several victims trapped in the wreckage.(Representative Photo)

Eleven people, including three women, were killed after a cement mixer truck allegedly rammed into an Eco van carrying passengers in Thane district on Monday morning.

The Kalyan taluka police said five victims died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital or after admission. “The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is underway. The victims are being identified and their families are being informed,” said D S Swami, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am near Raita Bridge on the Murbad–Kalyan route, as the van was heading toward Kalyan taluka. According to the police, the truck, travelling in the opposite direction at high speed, lost control and crashed head-on into the vehicle. The impact left the van completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside.