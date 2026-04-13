11 killed as speeding high-speed cement mixer rams into overcrowded van in Thane

The police said the accident occurred near Raita Bridge on the Murbad–Kalyan route, as the van was heading toward Kalyan taluka.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbai/thaneApr 13, 2026 06:05 PM IST
Thane accident kills 11 after a speeding cement mixer crashed into an overcrowded van near Raita Bridge, with several victims trapped in the wreckage.Thane accident kills 11 after a speeding cement mixer crashed into an overcrowded van near Raita Bridge, with several victims trapped in the wreckage.(Representative Photo)
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Eleven people, including three women, were killed after a cement mixer truck allegedly rammed into an Eco van carrying passengers in Thane district on Monday morning.

The Kalyan taluka police said five victims died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital or after admission. “The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is underway. The victims are being identified and their families are being informed,” said D S Swami, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am near Raita Bridge on the Murbad–Kalyan route, as the van was heading toward Kalyan taluka. According to the police, the truck, travelling in the opposite direction at high speed, lost control and crashed head-on into the vehicle. The impact left the van completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside.

Residents from nearby Gavli village rushed to the accident spot and began rescue efforts before the police arrived. Preliminary findings suggest the van may have been carrying more passengers than permitted, a police officer said.

Teams from Kalyan Taluka and Murbad police stations reached the spot shortly after the accident. The case is being handled by the Kalyan taluka police, and an FIR is being registered against the truck driver.

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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