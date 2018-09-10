Thane residents to double as road safety officers to help traffic police

The idea came up at a meeting held by the Thane Citizens Forum, a city-based organisation, that has been protesting against regular traffic congestions and poor road conditions in the city. The idea came up at a meeting held by the Thane Citizens Forum, a city-based organisation, that has been protesting against regular traffic congestions and poor road conditions in the city.

Residents of Thane city will soon volunteer and manage traffic at important intersections in the city, traffic officials said. At a time when the traffic department is already facing a staff crunch, this decision to rope in residents have been appreciated by the traffic police officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amit Kale said, “We will involve them as per our requirements.”

Another officer from the Thane traffic police said, “It will help us tremendously. With the volunteers joining in, traffic constables can be evenly distributed across the city.”

“A compiled list of volunteers will be handed over to the traffic department. We have already been working as zebra-crossing monitors in some places,” said Kasber Augustine, the forum’s convener.

Father Rudolph Andredas, parish priest and manager of Our Lady of Mercy Church, is one of the volunteers to have signed up. “Instead of just complaining, I believe we should act. I will stand on the road to man traffic if it helps to reduce accidents and snarls,” he said.

“As road safety volunteers, residents will help the traffic police at some vantage points. They will man some congested spots. They will also ensure that cars or bikes parked along the roads or no-parking zones are removed,” Augustine said.

The volunteers will be given ID cards by the traffic police, a forum member said.

