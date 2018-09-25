Thane residents face heavy traffic congestion at toll plaza

Residents of Thane faced traffic snarls throughout the day when the exemption of light vehicles from paying toll was lifted Monday. While residents got delayed at the toll plaza, many of them complained that the traffic situation was similar even inside the city.

Savita Sharma, an employee of an MNC near Bhandup, was delayed by over an hour to reach her office on Monday. “To cross the toll plaza from Kopri, it took me 45 minutes. On a regular day, it takes me hardly 15 minutes,” she said.

While authorities claimed the traffic situation was temporary, residents said it has been going on for a while. “The condition of traffic in Thane had started to get better, but it has again deteriorated,” said Kasber Augustine, convener of Thane Citizens Forum. “Not all roads have been repaired and that is main reason for traffic issues. The road from the city to the toll plaza has potholes,” said Anand Nikam, a Thane resident. Amit Kale, DCP (Traffic) Thane, said: “Heavy vehicles were stopped at night till Monday morning to ensure smooth immersion of idols. This led to the congestion on Monday.”

