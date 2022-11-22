scorecardresearch
Thane resident dies after tree branch crashes down on car, case registered

Saiyog Manohar Pawar, 38, was rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, but he was declared dead, civic officials said.

A bulletin issued by the BMC said that the victim worked at a private firm. (Express file photo, representational)

A Thane resident died Monday evening after a tree branch came crashing down on his car in Mumbai’s Worli, civic officials said. The incident was reported on E Moses Road around 5.20 pm. A case has been registered, officials added.

The deceased was identified as Saiyog Manohar Pawar, 38, and officials said he was driving the car when the tree branch fell on it. A bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said he worked at a private firm.

A civic official said, “Metro works are going on in Worli and adjoining areas, and the branch collapsed after a truck with sharp machinery for excavating rocks hit some branches of the tree adjoining the road. This led to a branch falling on a passing car. The incident could have happened after the (truck) driver took a sharp turn that may have damaged the branch with the sharp ends of the machine.”

Officials added that the injured man was rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central by local pedestrians and motorists, but he was declared dead. “The police have lodged an FIR against the driver and action will be taken by them in due course,” the official said.

