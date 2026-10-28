Chaos at Thane station as ‘staff special’ local keeps doors locked amid train delays

Chaos erupted at Thane railway station on Monday evening after railway staff allegedly kept the doors of an ’employee special’ local train shut, preventing commuters from boarding amid widespread disruption to Central Railway’s (CR) suburban services. The Railways is identifying the employees involved and considering opening the staff special train to all commuters.

The incident occurred on a day when technical snags in the signal system and overhead equipment disrupted rail services for several hours, leaving commuters stranded amid overcrowding and delays across the network. Thane station, which handles an average daily footfall of around six lakh commuters, was among the worst affected stations.