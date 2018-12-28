Thane: Principal, his deputy booked after girl commits suicide in tribal school

A DAY after a 14-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in a residential school for tribal children in Thane district, the principal and deputy principal of the school were booked on Wednesday for abetting suicide after the girl named them in her suicide note.

Advertising

The deceased was a Class VIII student at an ashram shala, a residential school run by the government for tribal children. A few months ago, the girl was allegedly asked by the school authorities to vacate her hostel room over her frequent unsanctioned visits to her family. Students are expected to stay in school hostels and leave for home only with written permission from the authorities, the police said.

“At the start of the new academic year in June, the principal and deputy principal asked her to vacate the hostel and make the daily commute to school from her home. The girl was very upset. It was only when her father pleaded with the school authorities that they agreed to take her back,” said a police officer.

However, earlier this month, the girl went home for three days and pleaded with her parents to be taken out of the hostel. “Her father reported that she was unhappy and withdrawn,” added the officer.

Advertising

The girl’s mother last saw her alive on December 17, when she went to the school to give her money to purchase a new uniform. On December 25, fellow hostelers found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. She was rushed to a hospital nearby and declared dead upon arrival.

In her room, the police found a note in which the girl allegedly held the principal and his deputy responsible for her death. “The note was addressed to her parents, saying that she was being troubled by the principal and deputy principal and that if they wanted to see her alive, they should pull her out of the school,” said the officer.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the parents, the police registered a case on Wednesday.