Thane: Pretending to be cop, woman robs constable’s house; arrested

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and remanded in police custody for three days for allegedly pretending to be a police officer and stealing from the house of another police officer. The woman had earlier been accused of extortion by her third husband, police said.

Bhakti alias Sarika Shinde’s social media friends lists have many senior and mid-level police officers across Thane and Mumbai. “She claimed to be a senior officer who has been suspended due to personal reasons. She has obtained several pictures with senior leaders and senior officers, which she uses to convince people,” said an officer.

Dombivali resident Rajvardhan Wagh, a constable with Vikhroli police station, had befriended Shinde through his wife, who met her at a gathering, the police said. “On April 3, Shinde visited the Wagh household when no one was around. She sent the victim’s daughter to fetch her mother and took all the ornaments and money kept in Wagh’s house. She then left the building,” said the officer.

After Wagh lodged the FIR, police arrested her from her house in Kalyan on Monday night. “She has been remanded to our custody for three days. We are investigating if she had targeted other people,” said a senior officer.

Shinde, who has an FIR against her in Navi Mumbai, has allegedly been pretending to be a three-star-level cop, police said. “A builder, who she had married, lodged a complaint of extortion against her claiming that she had been married twice before, claiming to be a cop. She had then extorted money from him,” said an officer.

Police claim that Shinde could have targeted other people by either befriending them or their families. “She could have lured others into believing she was an officer,” said the officer.