Thane policeman caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

A police sub inspector (PSI) posted in the neighbouring Palghar district, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said Saturday.

PSI Sudhir Wagh (56), who was attached to Wangaon police station in Palghar, was caught taking the bribe Friday evening evening.

According to the ACB, he had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for releasing his motorcycle seized by the police in connection with an offence.

The complainant approached the anti-graft agency and lodged a complaint against Wagh. A trap was laid Friday evening and the PSI was caught taking Rs 5,000. An offence has been registered against Wagh, the ACB said in a statement.

