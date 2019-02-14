Thane: Police try to trace owners of over 50 seized vehicles

Thane Police is trying to trace owners of more than 50 vehicles that they have seized after a week-long crackdown against car thefts. While some of the vehicles were reported stolen in Thane and nearby areas, for many other vehicles, the original registration is yet to be identified, the police said.

The Thane Police has seized four-wheelers and 21 two-wheelers in the last week.

“We have pick-up vehicles to expensive bikes, and people have started coming in to ask about vehicles that they have lost,” said a police officer from zone 1.

“A team of officers has been asked to contact the neighbouring police stations and find out if the vehicles we have seized have been reported stolen. There are vehicles that have number plates and we are tracking the owners directly,” said the officer.

“Vehicles are registered with their chassis numbers and engine numbers at the RTO and the registration number identifies the owner. However, everything has been changed in case of some of the vehicles. That is why, we are not sure who the owners are and where these vehicles have been stolen from,” said a senior officer.

According to the DCP, Zone 1, D S Swami, the police have more information about the four-wheelers, than the two-wheelers.

“We have contacted the RTO to get information about the vehicles. We will release all information to the public soon so that people can find out about the vehicles,” he said.