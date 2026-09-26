Thane PSI killed after man fleeing police vehicle attacks him with cement brick; accused held

The incident took place around 11 pm on September 24 on Pokhran Road No. 2, where PSI Kisan Kamlakar Bhoir of Chitalsar police station was patrolling with Police Constable Ghute and other personnel as part of security arrangements for the Ganpati festival. (Special Arrangement/ AI Enhanced)

A 56-year-old police sub-inspector was killed after a man he was chasing during a night patrol in Thane allegedly pushed him to the ground and struck him on the back of his head with a cement brick late Wednesday, police said. The accused, who allegedly fled after the attack, was subsequently chased down and arrested by another police team.

The incident took place around 11 pm on September 24 on Pokhran Road No. 2, where PSI Kisan Kamlakar Bhoir of Chitalsar police station was patrolling with Police Constable Ghute and other personnel as part of security arrangements for the Ganpati festival.

Police identified the arrested accused as Raju Premkumar Valmiki, 30, a resident of Gandhinagar in Thane. Police said he has several previous theft cases registered against him.