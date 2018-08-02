Thane police on lookout for auto driver accused of rape

The accused knew the complainant, the police said. (Representational) The accused knew the complainant, the police said. (Representational)

Thane police are on the lookout for an auto-rickshaw driver who is accused of allegedly kidnapping and raping a 25-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar. The accused knew the complainant, the police said.

“The accused lived close to the complainant’s house. On Friday night, he allegedly offered to drop her when she was going to buy groceries,” an officer said.

The accused then asked the woman to accompany him to Shirdi, the police said. “When the victim refused, he drove his auto into a road leading to Ulhasnagar. He stopped the vehicle at a secluded place and then raped her and fled,” an officer said. “The woman took help from the local people and reached home. She approached us last night to lodge the complaint.” The police have registered an FIR against the autorickshaw driver. “The woman does not know his full name. But we have got his sketch made and are trying to trace him,” a senior officer from Ulhasnagar said.

