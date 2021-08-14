Thane Police issues lookout notice against Param Bir Singh

Thane Police on Thursday issued a lookout circular against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Thane Police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh confirmed the development but refused to divulge further details.

Police said that two cases of extortion were registered against Singh in Thane and LOCs were issued in both cases.

Recently, on July 30 a case of conspiracy, extortion, assault and robbery was registered against Singh and 27 other people at Thane Nagar police station. The complainant, Ketan Tanna, alleged that they extorted money under the pretext of implicating him in a false case.

In another instance, Sharad Agarwal — a businessman — in a statement to Kopri police claimed that he was threatened at Singh’s official bungalow when he was the Thane Police Commissioner that he would be falsely implicated in a case and money was sought not to arrest him. The case was registered on July 23.