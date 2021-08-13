Thane Police issue lookout circular against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

The Thane Police on Friday issued a lookout circular against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Thane Police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh, despite confirming the development, refused to divulge further details of the case. Police sources, however, said that there are two cases of extortion registered against Singh in Thane and LOCs were issued in both cases.

Recently, on July 30, a case of conspiracy, extortion, assault and robbery was registered against Singh and 27 other persons at Thane Nagar police station, where the complainant Ketan Tanna alleged that they extorted money under the pretext of implicating him in a false case.

In another instance, Sharad Agarwal, a businessman, in his statement to Kopri police has claimed that he was threatened at Singh’s official bungalow when he was the Thane Police Commissioner that he would be falsely implicated if he did not pay up. The case was registered on July 23.