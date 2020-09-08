Thane police chief tests positive for Covid

From 1,000-1,200 daily new cases in August, September is noticing 1,500-1,900 fresh cases per day. (Representational)

Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. This comes days after former Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar tested positive for the virus. Phansalkar is currently admitted at Fortis hospital, where his health is said to be stable.

An official said the Thane police chief had a slight fever for the past few days following which he got a Covid-19 test done on Sunday, where he tested positive. He got admitted to the hospital on Monday. Phansalkar had been active in the past few months and also met some officers who had recovered from the virus.

