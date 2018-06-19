Thane police: CDR scam mastermind arrested from Delhi

The CDR of a person reveals the number of calls s/he made and received, the numbers to whom the calls were made or received from, the date, time and duration of the calls. (Representational) The CDR of a person reveals the number of calls s/he made and received, the numbers to whom the calls were made or received from, the date, time and duration of the calls. (Representational)

The Thane Police Crime Branch claimed to have arrested the mastermind of the Call Details Record (CDR) scam, Saurabh Sahu, from Delhi on Sunday. He was brought to Thane on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till June 29.

Senior inspector and investigating officer Nitin Thakre said Sahu (35) was nabbed from his house in Delhi. “We had positioned a team in Delhi, who were keeping an eye out for him. He was nabbed from his house where he was hiding. We are going to take him back to Delhi on Tuesday to search his house,” Thakre said.

Sahu, who had been arrested by the Delhi Police in 2016 and the Mumbai Police in 2017, was wanted by the Thane police after his name cropped up as the mastermind in the CDR leak case, where several CDRs of multiple people were retrieved illegally. “He has been brokering several deals, and is well known for sourcing CDRs. We are going to interrogate,” a senior officer said.

The CDR scam came to light when Thane police arrested four detectives earlier this year while they were trying to sell CDRs of some numbers illegally. So far, 12 people, including a constable from Yavatmal and others, have been arrested by the Thane police. Assam Police had recently arrested a constable in connection with the case. Several Bollywood celebrities’ names also cropped up during investigation.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App