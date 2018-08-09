Thane police campaign for women’s safety

Thane police have initiated a new campaign to ensure women safety. In the wake of the murder of a 19-year-old girl, Prachi Jhade, who was stabbed to death on the highway, local police stations have also been directed to ensure that any complaints of molestation or even verbal abuse are taken seriously and the accused are arrested.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “All police stations have chalked out a plan and women complainants of the past year are requested to come to the police station. The senior inspector will be present in these meetings. The ACP, DCP and even additional commissioner will join these meetings,” Phansalkar said.

He added, “The idea is to provide women facing stalking, abuse or any other problem a platform to raise their voices and complain against the men harassing them. Senior officers will check if the necessary action has been.”

Police stations have already initiated such meetings. Naupada police organised first such meeting on Tuesday. “The complaints vary from molestation to cyber crime where the fake account of a minor was made. We are taking these cases seriously,” a senior officer from Naupada police said.

These decisions come in the wake of the murder of Prachi Jhade, sources said.

“Jhade was stabbed on the highway by a 23-year-old man. The accused was following the deceased for months. She had even given a written complaint at the Naupada police station,” an officer said.

