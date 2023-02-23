Thane police book Sanjay Raut for making ‘false allegations’ against MP Shrikant Shinde

The Thane police late Wednesday registered an FIR for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for alleging that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

A senior officer from Thane police said they had registered an FIR against Raut under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station based on the complaint filed by former Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) mayor Meenakshi Shinde.

In her complaint to the police, Meenakshi Shinde alleged the accusations made against the CM’s son were baseless and made purely with the intention of maligning his name and further creating enmity between the two groups.

Raut in a letter to the Thane police commissioner had alleged that Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde had given a ‘supari’ (contract) to kill him to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. Chief Minister Shinde had later said they will verify the allegations to find out if there was any proof to establish them.

Accordingly, a team from the Thane police on Wednesday went to Nashik to record the statement of Raut to gather proof of his allegations. Sources said that Raut indicated one of his editorial staff members had cautioned him about the attack.

The police later recorded the statement of the staff who told the Thane police that he had merely warned Raut that there have been instances of ink being thrown on political leaders in Maharashtra and asked him to be careful.