Thane Police arrests one, recovers pelts of leopards, tigers, crocodiles

The police suspect that the man, a driver by profession, had been involved in animal skin smuggling in the past as well.

A MAN was arrested from Thane on Thursday with the hides of leopards, tigers and crocodiles as well as elephant tusks.

The accused, Sameer Jadhav, told the Thane Police Crime Branch that he got the pelts from a Malad resident, who is currently on the run. The police suspect that Jadhav, a driver by profession, had been involved in animal skin smuggling in the past as well.

Assistant Commissioner of Police N T Kadam said, “Based on information that Jadhav was looking to sell the skins of leopards, tigers and crocodiles and elephant tusks, we laid a trap and arrested him. We found animal skin at his residence.” The police are trying to verifying whether the hides are genuine.

“We do not know if the Malad resident is the poacher. Once he is arrested, we should be able to track the source from where the animal parts were poached,” said Kadam.

