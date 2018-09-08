Thane: Packers and movers firm booked for theft

A 63-year-old man got an FIR filed against a packers and movers company for allegedly stealing his property. The man had sent his household items through the firm in December 2017 and they never reached the destination, police said.

According to Rabodi police, the complainant, Sudhir Kulkarni, is a resident of Vrundavan society. “He was planning to move to Bengaluru and had found Star Story packers and movers on the Internet,” said an officer. Kulkarni sent his two-wheeler, some furniture and other household items via the firm, police said. “The total value of the entire consignment, according to Kulkarni, was over Rs 70,000, and he paid Rs 8,000 to the firm for their services,” said the officer.

But even after eight months, his consignment never reached, he told police. “The movers kept in touch with Kulkarni for a few months, but then went off the radar. He approached us then,” said an officer privy to the case.

