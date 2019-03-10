Thane: Over 300 Aadhaar cards found in dumping ground

MORE THAN 300 Aadhaar cards were found in the dumping ground at the Ajay Nagar area of Nizampura on Saturday morning. Nizampura police seized the Aadhaar cards, bearing addresses of nearby areas in Nizampura and Bhiwandi, and were investigating if those were fake, made in the background of the upcoming elections.

Advertising

According to a senior officer in Nizampura police station, the Aadhaar cards were found by some ragpickers. “There were close to 320 Aadhaar cards, all of them had addresses of Ajay Nagar, Khadak Road, Kombadpada and other nearby areas. Once we found the cards, local residents kept coming to check if the cards belonged to them,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

V Dolas, the senior inspector of Nizampura police, said: “All the cards bore stamps of the local post office. Since the stamp-bearing documents are property of the postal department, we have sent them to the postmaster.” He added, “It could have been that some postman, who didn’t wish to deliver the cards from door to door, dumped them.”

“The fact that these cards were made before 2015, and had stamps bearing dates from 2013 to 2015, and were found recently is questionable. The dumping area is cleared regularly, and the cards were found today, means that the cards were dumped recently,” an officer from Thane police commissionerate said.