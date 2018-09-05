Thane outfit, residents protest against traffic snarls, bad roads

The 200 protesters had a charter of demands, which they claimed were being sent to the central and state governments after a widespread signature campaign. (Representational Image) The 200 protesters had a charter of demands, which they claimed were being sent to the central and state governments after a widespread signature campaign. (Representational Image)

RESIDENTS in Thane on Tuesday formed a human chain to protest against dilapidated roads and traffic snarls, and demanded that the Army should be called in to construct bridges at places that witness jams. The Thane Citizens Forum along with other volunteers protested at Thane toll plaza in the morning. “We had requested the citizens to join us for a peaceful protest. We didn’t want to hamper traffic or create a law and order situation but still wanted to be heard,” said Kasber Augustine, convener of the forum.

“Traffic between the toll plaza and the city roads is always clogged. The Kopri bottleneck has always been a long-standing issue for commuters. We raised this issue in front of all authorities, but no steps were taken,” Augustine said.

The 200 protesters had a charter of demands, which they claimed were being sent to the central and state governments after a widespread signature campaign. “We are honest tax payers and demanding our rights. It is baffling that a distance of hardly a few kilometers is travelled in hours. This is unjust,” Vaishali Patil, a protester, said. She added, “I work in Vikhroli and however early I leave my house, there’s always at least an half an hour delay because of the traffic.”

According to Augustine, the demand to bring in the Army is because the civic bodies are not doing their jobs. “Indians have a long-standing trust on the Army. We have seen them finish works in months when others would have taken years. Thane residents have been suffering for years and now it is high time that something be done about this and fast,” Augustine said.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). “We have been hearing that they are using advanced technology and maintaining roads. Why is the result not being seen then? Who are they fooling? The TMC will have to answer about the potholes,” said Keval Badre, a Thane resident, who also took part in the protest.

TMC officials, meanwhile, said the work of repairing roads and filling up potholes is underway. “It is because of the rain, our work was delayed. But now, we are working all night and soon all the potholes will be filled. The bottlenecks are a slightly long-term project, but we are working on it,” said an officer from the TMC, requesting anonymity.

