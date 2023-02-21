Thane neighbourhoods to face water supply cut

Regular water supply to several pockets in Maharashtra’s Thane district will be affected from February 21 to February 24, as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will undertake repair works to fix leakage in one of the main water supply channels.

The corporation said in a statement that several parts of Thane will receive only 50 per cent of their quota of water over the four-day period. The civic body has also maintained that instead of implementing a blanket water cut, it will follow a zonal methodology structure, in which repair works in specific pockets will be taken up every day.

The official statement stated that the water supply will be affected in Ghodbunder Road, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, and Patlipada between 9 am and 9 pm on February 21. Similarly, water supply to Gandhinagar, Unnatipada, Rustomjee, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Raghukul, and parts of Mumbra will be affected on February 22 for a 12-hour period.

Lokmanya Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Rupadevipada, and Savarkar Nagar will face a water supply cut for 24 hours on February 22. On February 23, the water supply will be affected in Siddheshwar, Samta Nagar, and Dosti for 12 hours, while Kasarvadavali, Owla, and Bhayanderpada will be affected for 12 hours on February 24.