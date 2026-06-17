Thane-Navi Mumbai commute set for a boost with new creek bridge

Commuters travelling between Thane and Navi Mumbai may soon have a new route across the creek, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) initiating work on a six-lane bridge connecting Kopri in Thane East with Patni in Navi Mumbai.
The proposed 1.4-km bridge, for which bids were invited on Tuesday, is expected to ease pressure on the existing Airoli-Mulund Creek Bridge and the Kalwa Creek Bridge, the two major links between the neighbouring cities. Once completed, the crossing is expected to significantly cut travel time between the two sides of the creek, particularly during peak hours.
The bridge will begin at Mith Bandar Road in Kopri, around 750 metres from Thane railway station, cross the Thane Creek and land near the Airoli Knowledge City Road in Navi Mumbai. It will provide a direct link between Thane Station Road and the busy Thane-Belapur Road corridor.
The project has been planned as a six-lane cable-stayed bridge and is expected to take around three-and-a-half years to complete, with the target date set for 2030.
“The Thane-Belapur Road has witnessed significant IT and industrial developments along it, and further provides access to JNPT, Nashik Highway, and other important nodes,” an MMRDA official said. “There has been a significant increase in traffic on the creek bridges which connect to it, which is why this bridge is needed.”
According to traffic studies carried out for the project, around 51,000 vehicles use the Thane-Belapur Road daily, while nearly 30,000 vehicles pass through the Airoli-Mulund Creek Bridge every day. Based on projected demand, MMRDA estimates that more than 1,900 vehicles could use the new bridge every hour during peak traffic periods.
The bridge is also being planned as part of a larger transport network. In the future, it will connect to the proposed Thane Coastal Road and CIDCO’s elevated corridor leading to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), creating a direct route from Thane to the upcoming airport.
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Given its location, MMRDA is also placing emphasis on the structure’s design. Project documents note that a cable-stayed bridge would provide a distinct visual identity while serving as a gateway into Thane for travellers arriving from the Navi Mumbai airport.
Officials said the project is expected to improve east-west connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and provide an alternative route for commuters and freight traffic moving between Thane, Navi Mumbai and key economic corridors in the region.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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