Thane-Navi Mumbai commute set for a boost with new creek bridge

The bridge is also being planned as part of a larger transport network. (Express Illustration)

Commuters travelling between Thane and Navi Mumbai may soon have a new route across the creek, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) initiating work on a six-lane bridge connecting Kopri in Thane East with Patni in Navi Mumbai.

The proposed 1.4-km bridge, for which bids were invited on Tuesday, is expected to ease pressure on the existing Airoli-Mulund Creek Bridge and the Kalwa Creek Bridge, the two major links between the neighbouring cities. Once completed, the crossing is expected to significantly cut travel time between the two sides of the creek, particularly during peak hours.

The bridge will begin at Mith Bandar Road in Kopri, around 750 metres from Thane railway station, cross the Thane Creek and land near the Airoli Knowledge City Road in Navi Mumbai. It will provide a direct link between Thane Station Road and the busy Thane-Belapur Road corridor.