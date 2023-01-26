On his first visit to Thane after MVA’s fall, Uddhav Thackeray launches scathing attack on Eknath Shinde

For the first time after a split in his party, Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray Thursday visited Thane, the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and launched an attack on Shinde and the faction led by him. He also paid tribute at the memorial of Aanand Dighe, the late Sena leader who is also considered to be Shinde’s mentor.

Thackeray also announced that soon he will hold a massive gathering in Thane and said the Shinde faction got “sold out”.

“My dear Thanekars. I am not here to give a speech today. I am in fact here for the health camp organised by our MP Rajan Vichare and to attend some other functions. Today I have come here to take care of citizens’ health, soon I will come back to give a speech and take care of the political health of Thanekars,” Thackeray said while inaugurating the medical camp organised at the Shivaji Maidan ground in Thane west on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dighe.

Later, he also participated in a function organised by the Jain community in the city.

Thackeray also asserted that despite increasing distortion and dirtiness in politics, the real loyalists, Shiv Saniks, who are still with him, have been following the teachings of Sena founder Bal Thackeray “who taught to indulge in 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics”.

“I am satisfied and proud for one thing that despite increasing deformity and dirtiness which has increased in politics, Shiv Sena has not forgotten its aim and objectives. Rajan (Vichare) and others, who are true loyal Shiv Sainiks, are here with us,” he said.

Hitting out at the Shinde faction Thackeray said, “We know at what price they got sold out.” While taking a jibe at the Shinde faction and reacting to the “pachaas khokhe, ekdum okay” slogan raised by Sena supporters, Thackeray further said that the slogan has reached every nook and corner of the country and the political split in Sena has defamed Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena as well.

Advertisement

“Sanjay Raut had gone to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. He showed me a video after he returned. There too people are raising this slogan,” Thackeray said.

Reacting to the visit by Thackeray, Shinde said in a democracy, everyone has a right to carry out the propaganda for one’s political party and work for the growth of their own party.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and his supporting MLAs which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government and forced him to step down as the chief minister. The Shinde-led faction had then joined hands with the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra on June 30 and Shinde was sworn-in as the CM while Devendra Fadnavis assumed charge as the Deputy Chief Minister.