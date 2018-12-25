Thane: Murder accused on run for 20 years arrested

A murder accused, who had been on the run for 20 years ago, was arrested by the Thane Police crime branch on Monday.

Advertising

Allegedly associated with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, the man — identified as Mohammad Ahmed Khan Mahadik (50) — had changed his identity and was living in Muscat for the last 17 years, the police said.

“Mahadik has several cases of theft, causing grievous hurt and murder registered against him in Kurla and other police stations. He was arrested for murder in 1998 and presented before the court, where he managed to seek bail and ran away to Karnataka,” said Nitin Thakre, senior inspector of crime branch unit I.

Mahadik could not be traced since then. The police said Mahadik had fled the country in 2001 and was living in Muscat as Pathan Yusufkhan Usman. “He has been working for Dawood for a long time. He confessed that a friend of his, Josef, made him a fake passport. We have seized the fake passport,” an officer said.

Advertising

“We received information that Mahadik had returned to Mumbai to live with his wife in Mumbra. When we took him into custody, he confessed to changing his name,” Thakre said.

“We have booked him for forgery and making a fake passport and traveling with it. He has been remanded to Mumbra police’s custody,” said an officer.