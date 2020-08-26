Thane Municipal Corporation seals three hospitals ‘running without fire NOC, waste management system’

The TMC has audited close to 120 private hospitals so far, he said.(Representational)

THE THANE Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday sealed three private hospitals that were allegedly functioning without NOC from the fire department and biomedical waste management system.

The TMC said it had sealed Sai Seva Health Centre, Janseva Hospital, and Matoshri Arogya Kendra in Thane city. “In April 2019, an order was passed by the Bombay High Court to shut down hospitals without fire NOC and waste management system. Following HC directions, we audited many private hospitals in Thane. The audit is still on. These hospitals are illegally constructed and, hence do not have these requirements,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

The civic body first sent a notice to these three hospitals in the first week of July, ordering them to shut down. The hospitals ignored the notice. “Today (August 26), the commissioner directed a medical team to seal the hospitals,” Malvi said.

The HC directions came on a PIL filed by RTI activist Sapan Shrivastava, after a fire at ESIC hospital killed 10 people.

The Indian Express contacted the management of all three hospitals for a comment, but there was no response.

