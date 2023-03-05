scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Thane municipal authorities advise residents to not feed pigeons

The posters warn that a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on those found feeding pigeons.

Doctors also cautioned about the health complications caused by pigeons. (File/Representational image))
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recently put up several posters warning people against feeding pigeons. Through the posters, the civic body tried to sensitise people about hypersensitive pneumonia that is contracted by living in close proximity to pigeons. However, no such advisory has been issued in Mumbai, clarified Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The posters warn that a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on those found feeding pigeons. It further states that pigeon-associated hypersensitive pneumonia is on the rise in Mumbai and Pune and people with a pre-existing lung condition are 60-65 per cent more likely to fall prey to the disease.

When contacted, Sandeep Malvi, the additional commissioner of TMC, cited that it is a regular activity to caution people about particles in pigeon faeces that cause hypersensitive pneumonia. “Many people aren’t aware of the health implications that are caused by the feathers and faeces of pigeons,” he said.

Doctors also cautioned about the health complications caused by pigeons. However, the health department lacks data to show how feathers and bird droppings spread diseases such as histoplasmosis, candidiasis, cryptococcosis, St Louis Encephalitis, and salmonellosis.

“It is tough to identify infection associated with pigeons. So, we always ask if the patients live in close proximity with pigeons,” Dr Amita Athavle, head and professor of chest medicine, KEM Hospital, Parel, said.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 17:33 IST
