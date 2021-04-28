scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Latest news

Thane: At least 3 killed in fire at hospial in Mumbra

The hospital is part of a residential building named Hasan Towers, and is located on the first floor.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 28, 2021 8:28:36 am
The fire broke out on Wednesday morning (ANI Photo)

At least three patients died in a fire at Prime Criticare hospital in Mumbra, Thane district, on Wednesday, while 20 others were rescued. The hospital is part of a residential building named Hasan Towers, and is located on the first floor.

The patients who were rescued have been shifted to  Bilal and Kalsekar hospital.

Click here for more

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x