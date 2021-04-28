Thane: At least 3 killed in fire at hospial in Mumbra

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 28, 2021 8:28:36 am
At least three patients died in a fire at Prime Criticare hospital in Mumbra, Thane district, on Wednesday, while 20 others were rescued. The hospital is part of a residential building named Hasan Towers, and is located on the first floor.
The patients who were rescued have been shifted to Bilal and Kalsekar hospital.
More details awaited.
