Thane MP Rajan Vichare moves Bombay HC seeking restoration of security cover

THANE MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare approached the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking restoration of his security cover, claiming threat to his life.

Claiming that his life has been “endangered to extract political upmanship by the state government”, Vichare’s plea made Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police as parties to the case.

It claimed that one of the two constables deployed to provide him security was removed in October 2022. Alleging danger to the lives of his family members, Vichare said that his security cover ought to be reinstated.

He further sought that all police vehicles procured with the Nirbhaya funds be returned to the police.

Vichare alleged that while Shinde government had “wrongfully” reduced his security with “ill motive”, party workers from Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, who do not hold any government post, have been provided with security personnel.

“After the split in Shiv Sena, the Shinde-led government is trying to create problems for MPs and MLAs who have not joined hands with either Eknath Shinde or BJP,” the plea filed through advocate Nitin Satpute said.