scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Thane MP Rajan Vichare moves Bombay HC seeking restoration of security cover

Claiming that his life has been “endangered to extract political upmanship by the state government”, Vichare's plea made Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police as parties to the case.

It claimed that one of the two constables deployed to provide him security was removed in October 2022. Alleging danger to the lives of his family members, Vichare said that his security cover ought to be reinstated.
Listen to this article
Thane MP Rajan Vichare moves Bombay HC seeking restoration of security cover
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THANE MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare approached the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking restoration of his security cover, claiming threat to his life.

Claiming that his life has been “endangered to extract political upmanship by the state government”, Vichare’s plea made Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police as parties to the case.

It claimed that one of the two constables deployed to provide him security was removed in October 2022. Alleging danger to the lives of his family members, Vichare said that his security cover ought to be reinstated.

He further sought that all police vehicles procured with the Nirbhaya funds be returned to the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ease Of Comprehension
Delhi Confidential: Ease Of Comprehension
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?

Vichare alleged that while Shinde government had “wrongfully” reduced his security with “ill motive”, party workers from Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, who do not hold any government post, have been provided with security personnel.

More from Mumbai

“After the split in Shiv Sena, the Shinde-led government is trying to create problems for MPs and MLAs who have not joined hands with either Eknath Shinde or BJP,” the plea filed through advocate Nitin Satpute said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 03:43 IST
Next Story

Monitoring device installed by Govandi residents shows unhealthy air quality

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close