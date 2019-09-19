Thane mayor gets death threats from ‘Dawood aide’

Kapurbawdi police registered an FIR on Wednesday after Thane mayor Minakshi Shinde received threats from an unknown person, who allegedly identified himself as gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide. Shinde reportedly received the threat calls on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

Advertising

The FIR, police said, was lodged against unknown people under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly threatening Shinde and her family with death. “She complained to us on Wednesday. We are trying to identify the caller and where the call was made from,” a senior officer said.

Shinde claimed that the caller had identified himself as a Dawood aide. “He asked if I knew Chhota Shakeel and other gangsters. When I asked what he wanted from me, he said, I was ‘fighting a lot’ in Thane and asked me to stay silent. Before hanging up the man threatened that my entire family could vanish in a day and my life is also in danger,” Shinde said.

She added, “I don’t think there’s a real danger as it seemed to be a mad man raving. However, I hope the police can identify the caller and arrest him.”