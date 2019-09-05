Thane mayor, civic chief at loggerheads

The Thane mayor and municipal commissioner are once again at loggerheads. Mayor Minakshi Shinde wrote a mail to the chief minister complaining about the civic chief on Tuesday. The official complaint letter demanding action was sent on Wednesday, sources said.

Following the tussle in General Body Meeting (GBM) of the House where opposition leaders brought up the condition of the Chhatrapati Shivaji hospital in Kalwa, commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal is said to have asked for time to look into the matter before the next sitting of the GBM. However, his request was denied, which led to municipal officials boycotting the meeting.

“In that meeting, some corporators demanded that a no-confidence motion be passed against the commissioner. While that is in process, I wrote to the CM regarding his behaviour and attitude towards the elected members,” Shinde said.

“He has been disrespectful, doesn’t attend meetings and has come only once for the celebration of Independence Day and Republic Day in my five-year tenure,” she added.

The mayor also complained that the commissioner had disrespected the elected members whenever they have been critical of him or his staff. “Not attending meetings and not listening to the corporators doesn’t behove an IAS officer. I have brought all of this to the CM’s notice,” she said.

Jaiswal did not respond to calls or messages from the The Indian Express. According to sources, he had written a confidential letter to the mayor last week listing his achievements and claiming that he was working for the development of the people of Thane. In the letter, Jaiswal claimed he was “hurt” by the attitude of corporators who were trying to oppose and malign the municipal administration, sources said.

In the past, the commissioner and the mayor have been at loggerheads over various administration decisions. In 2018, the commissioner had taken out a press release claiming the mayor had thwarted supply of funds intended for his projects and had not approved of a trip he was to take to UK for a project he had proposed. The civic chief’s happiness index projects meant for the city have also gone in vain due to lack of approval in the past.