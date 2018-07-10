Thane: Man’s body found inside well

The body of a man was found in a village well at Yeoor Gaon on Sunday night. The Thane disaster management cell received a call regarding the man on Sunday evening, sources said. “The person, identified as Chandrakant Janu Gurav (43), was on his way home when he slipped and fell. Before he could be rescued, he got swept away into the well nearby,” an official from the disaster management rescue team said. “By the time we got him out and took him to a hospital, he had already died,” he added.

The incident took place at Wanicha Pada in Yeoor gaon, atop the Yeoor hill, sources said. “We have lodged a case of accidental death. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. But prima facie it seems like he drowned,” a police officer said. “Because the place is up the hill, the water generally flows down with a force. It seems he slipped and got swept away.” Gurav is survived by his wife and two children, the police said.

