Thane: Man thrashed, arrested for ‘supporting’ Nupur Sharma

The police in Thane’s Bhiwandi arrested a man Sunday for allegedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the Prophet remarks row.

The man, identified as Saad Ashfaq Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi, was also thrashed by the members of the minority community after his social media post went viral.

According to the police, a mob gathered outside Ansari’s house in Bhiwandi seeking his apology for reportedly making a statement in support of Sharma. The mob forced him to come out of his residence and made him read a Kalma. Ansari was also thrashed by members of the mob.

The police initially detained Ansari and later placed him under arrest based on a complaint lodged by one Faraz Fazal Bahaudding alias Baba.

The accused has been booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said, “The security of the area has been beefed up to avoid any kind of untoward incident and we have also initiated action against the mob for assaulting the man.”

During a television debate last month, Sharma had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, which created outrage on social media and the video of her comments on the Prophet went viral. Following which FIRs were registered against Sharma in Mumbai, Thane and Hyderabad for allegedly inciting hatred between communities and insulting religious sentiments.

Several Arab countries including the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain expressed strong reservations over her remarks.

BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party Sunday.

In another incident, BJP’s Delhi spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal, who had also allegedly made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed on Twitter on June 1, was expelled from the party on June 5.

The police in Bhiwandi have issued summons to Sharma asking her to appear before them in the matter.