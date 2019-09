A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in Kalyan on Wednesday night. The man allegedly tried to attack his sister-in-law and her children too, police said.

According to Bazarpeth police, the accused has been identified as Aman Mulla. “The deceased has been identified as Ruksana Mulla (50),” a senior officer said. “His sister-in-law rushed out of the house with her children when he attacked his mother with a knife and alerted neighbours,” he said.