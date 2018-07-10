Thane: Man slips in waterfall, dies

A man died after he allegedly fell in the water at Shivdhar Falls in Mahad on Sunday evening. He was there for a picnic with a group of friends from Pune, police said. The man has been identified as Uttam Harpale (50), a resident of Phursungi in Pune, the police said. “The group of picnickers had stepped into the water while it was raining heavily. Harpale slipped and fell. By the time local residents found him, he had stopped breathing,” an officer from MIDC police station said.

Harpale was taken to the hospital, but was declared brought dead. “We have registered an accidental death report. We are requesting all tourists to not enter the water. The stones around the waterfall are slippery because of the rain and the water level is high now,” a senior officer from Raigad police said.

