Thane man receives call from civic body to collect his death certificate

A 54-year-old man allegedly received a call from the Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday asking him to collect his death certificate.

According to Chandrashekhar Desai, a resident of Manpada in Thane, he had tested positive for Covid 19 in August 2020 and was subsequently cured after receiving treatment at his house. During his quarantine period, Desai had received a call once to inquire about his health.

Desai, a teacher by profession at a Ghatkopar-based school, has alleged that he got a call from a woman, who identified herself as a worker from the health department of Thane Municipality, and said that she was calling to issue a death certificate of Chandrashekhar Desai.

“She told me that the TMC wanted to issue the death certificate of one Chandrashekhar Desai. When I told her that she was speaking to Chandrashekhar Desai she was surprised and asked if anyone else in the family had died or been infected to covid,” Desai told The Indian Express. The caller later hung up.

After the call, Desai went to the covid war room of TMC to complain about the incident. “I asked them the reason but they were not accepting their mistake and we’re just trying to shrug their responsibility saying the name was in the list of ICMR but my question is how can the name crop up in the ICMR list if it is not sent by the Corporation. Now they have promised me that they will take necessary steps to correct the error,” Desai said.

TMC officials have said that it could be an error in the reporting system and that they are looking into the incident.