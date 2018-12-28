Thane: Man posing as doctor held for duping jewellers, shopkeepers

A 40-year-old man, posing as a doctor or a well-known doctor’s assistant, was arrested on Wednesday from Nallasopara for allegedly cheating jewellers and other shopkeepers by asking them to send over goods or money to a hospital or clinic that did not exist.

Advertising

The man was identified as Manish Ambekar, a resident of Panvel. Police said he was booked in over 10 cases of cheating in Thane alone and had cases registered against him across Palghar and Mumbai dating back to 2015.

“We seized some cash and gold ornaments from his house that he got from the shopkeepers and did not sell. We are investigating where the rest of the money is. We have alerted other police stations where cases have been registered against him,” said a senior officer.

Police received a complaint from a jeweller in Panchpakhadi area in April. “According to the complainant, a man called him and placed an order for two gold bangles. The caller asked the complainant to come with Rs 50,000 in denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes as he told him that he had Rs 1 lakh in denomination of Rs 2,000. He told the complainant that he needed the money to pay patients,” said an investigating officer.

Advertising

Police further said the caller asked the jeweller to leave the money with a man at the reception, who told him that the doctor was at his clinic that did not exist.

Police with the help of the complainant drew a sketch of the accused and identified him. “Ambekar is a resident of Panvel but he has cases registered against him across Thane, Palghar and Mumbai since 2015. He was using the same mode of operation everywhere, where he either posed as a doctor or a well-known doctor’s assistant. He would call various businessmen and ask them to send over their goods or some money. The shopkeepers, thinking he was a doctor in the area, obliged but never got their money back,” further said the senior officer.