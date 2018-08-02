Thane: Man ‘dupes’ people with promise of jobs

The accused had not only prepared fake appointment letters but also created a fake website to cheat people, the police said. (Representational Image) The accused had not only prepared fake appointment letters but also created a fake website to cheat people, the police said. (Representational Image)

Thane police have lodged a case of cheating against a man who allegedly duped around 40 people of Rs 1 crore by promising them jobs at government medical colleges. The accused had not only prepared fake appointment letters but also created a fake website to cheat people, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Bhosale. The incident was reported at Vartak Nagar police station by one of the victims on July 28, the police said. “The victim had met the accused in Kolhapur. Bhosale spoke to him about his senior rank and his closeness to government officials at the local medical college. He insisted that he could get the victim a permanent or a contract job,” an officer said.

The victim was lured by the idea of a government job and asked Bhosale to help him in return of money, the complainant told the police. An officer said: “The money was sent to the accused person’s account till December 2017. In December, the complainant was sent the link of a website that showed his name among those who had got jobs. He then received an appointment letter bearing the signature of the Kolhapur hospital’s dean. Later, both turned out to be fake.”

The case has been transferred to the Economic Offence Wing and the police are trying to trace Bhosale.

“He has cheated at least 40 people, if not more. The website he created has been taken down. But we are trying to get technical evidence. We are also trying to approach other victims,” a senior officer said. “We have sent a team to Kolhapur,” he added.

