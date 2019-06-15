Thane: Man ‘beats wife to death’ in front of minor daughter, son

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death in Mumbra on Friday. Police said the man killed his wife in front of their seven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

“The accused and his wife lived in a chawl and worked as daily wage labourers. On Friday, when he returned from work, he asked his wife to buy alcohol for him,” said an officer.

According to police, his wife returned with the alcohol, but the accused started abusing her for being late and then started beating her.

“He started beating her and when other neighbours tried to intervene, he asked them to get out,” the officer said.

Police said the accused beat his wife to death and then leaving her at the door, went to his mother’s house, who took him to the police station.

“He told us that his wife had consumed poison and died,” a senior officer said. Police arrested the accused for killing his wife on Friday evening. “He has been booked for murder and we are investigating why he killed her,” said a senior officer.