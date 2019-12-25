Thane: Man arrested for rape of 12 year old

“We spoke to the girl and sent her for a medical examination, which confirmed that she was sexually assaulted,” the officer said. (Representational Image) “We spoke to the girl and sent her for a medical examination, which confirmed that she was sexually assaulted,” the officer said. (Representational Image)

A 45-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Thane on Tuesday for allegedly raping his neighbour, a 12-year-old girl.

“On Monday evening, when the girl had stepped out to play, the accused took her home by luring her with chocolates,” said a police officer. At his house, the accused allegedly gave the girl a spiked substance, following which she lost consciousness. “The man then raped her and only when the girl’s family started to worry about her whereabouts, did he send her back,” the officer said.

When the girl returned home, she reportedly tell her parents where she was, following which her father approached the police. “We spoke to the girl and sent her for a medical examination, which confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. We then counselled her and asked her to say what she could remember,” the officer said.

Based on her statement, the neighbour was booked.

