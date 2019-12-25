Thane: Man arrested for ‘molesting’ woman during CT scan

“When the woman was strapped to the machine, Thomas reportedly touched her inappropriately and also took her pictures,” an officer said. (Representational Image) “When the woman was strapped to the machine, Thomas reportedly touched her inappropriately and also took her pictures,” an officer said. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old medical assistant at Ulhasnagar was arrested Tuesday for allegedly molesting and taking pictures of a 40-year-old woman while the latter was undergoing a computerised tomography (CT) scan, police said.

According to Hill Line Police, James Thomas, 24, a technician, operates the CT scan machine at a local private hospital. On Monday, the woman reportedly went to the hospital to undergo a full body CT scan, police said. “When the woman was strapped to the machine, Thomas reportedly touched her inappropriately and also took her pictures,” an officer said.

When the woman realised what was happening, she approached the police and lodged an FIR Monday evening. “She had already complained at the hospital. We arrested Thomas Tuesday. He has been remanded to our custody till December 27,” a senior officer said. He added, “Thomas is being interrogated. We are also checking his phone.”

