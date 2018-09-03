Thane: Man arrested for ‘blackmailing’ girl

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a 17-year-old girl over revealing her morphed pictures. The accused, a student, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell on Saturday. He had downloaded the minor’s photographs from a social networking platform. “The accused and the victim were friends. The girl had sent some pictures to the accused over Snapchat, which he allegedly morphed into obscene pictures,” said a police officer.

The girl approached the police last week after the accused demanded Rs 50,000 from her, the police said. “The man had been blackmailing her for some time. She allegedly paid him Rs 5,000 twice,” the officer said.

The accused has been booked for extortion and under the IT Act. “He has been remanded in police custody till September 4,” the officer added.

