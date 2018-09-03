Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Thane: Man arrested for ‘blackmailing’ girl

The girl approached the police last week after the accused demanded Rs 50,000 from her, the police said. “The man had been blackmailing her for some time. She allegedly paid him Rs 5,000 twice,” the officer said.

Thane | Published: September 3, 2018 3:47:15 am
Related News

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a 17-year-old girl over revealing her morphed pictures. The accused, a student, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell on Saturday. He had downloaded the minor’s photographs from a social networking platform. “The accused and the victim were friends. The girl had sent some pictures to the accused over Snapchat, which he allegedly morphed into obscene pictures,” said a police officer.

The girl approached the police last week after the accused demanded Rs 50,000 from her, the police said. “The man had been blackmailing her for some time. She allegedly paid him Rs 5,000 twice,” the officer said.

The accused has been booked for extortion and under the IT Act. “He has been remanded in police custody till September 4,” the officer added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement