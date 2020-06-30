Thane likely to see more restrictions from July 2

On June 3, when lockdown rules were eased in the state, TMC had reported 4,019 cases and 84 deaths. Since then, the number of patients has increased by 139 per cent to 9,644 while fatalities have increased by 275 per cent to 315. (Rerpesentational) On June 3, when lockdown rules were eased in the state, TMC had reported 4,019 cases and 84 deaths. Since then, the number of patients has increased by 139 per cent to 9,644 while fatalities have increased by 275 per cent to 315. (Rerpesentational)

A 139 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases since lockdown rules were eased in the state has led to the authorities planning to impose several restrictions on Thane city for a 10-day period from July 2.

The nature of the restrictions, which would be effective in areas that come under the Thane Municipal Corporation, will be clarified by civic body on Tuesday.

On June 3, when lockdown rules were eased in the state, TMC had reported 4,019 cases and 84 deaths. Since then, the number of patients has increased by 139 per cent to 9,644 while fatalities have increased by 275 per cent to 315.

The Thane city police tweeted on Monday, “A complete lockdown will be announced in Thane for the next 10 days from July 2. A notification in this regard will be issued soon.”

However, TMC Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Malvi clarified later that a decision on what all will be allowed to stay open will be taken on Tuesday in light of the government extending the statewide lockdown till July 31 on Monday.

“A notification to this effect will be issued by the TMC commissioner soon,” said a civic official.

Thane DCP (Traffic) Amit Kale said there has been a rise in the number of cases. Despite this, it has been observed that people have been stepping out unnecessarily, he added.

“Hence strict nakabandi has been imposed from Sunday and till 12 am, 2,000 vehicles have been seized. Between 12 am to 5 am, 250 vehicles were seized. Most of these vehicles were either carrying more than the prescribed number of people or were out without any valid reason,” Kale said.

TMC health official Dr Ramrao Kendre said they are currently tracing eight to 10 high-risk contacts per infected patient. “We plan to trace 10 to 20 low-risk contacts per patient,” he added.

Also, the city is facing a stiff challenge in ensuring that people wear masks and follow social distancing norms. “The cases started rising in Kausa and Mumbra after Ramzan when people moved freely despite a lockdown,” Kendre said.

