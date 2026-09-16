Cracks appear on Thane flyover a year after launch, videos go viral

Videos of the flyover’s poor construction circulated on Sunday, showing cracks on what appeared like an expansion joint and the flyover’s base.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Sep 16, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Thane Kasarwadavali flyover cracks repairsThe Kasarwadavali flyover in Thane was constructed with a capacity to carry 73,333 passenger cars with a two-lane, 7.5-metre-wide flyover and an underpass. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
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A flyover in Thane, opened just over a year ago, has been shut indefinitely after videos showed cracks developing along its sides, raising concerns among the residents. The Kasarwadavali flyover on Ghodbundar Road in Thane, built to cater to heavy vehicle traffic, will remain shut starting Wednesday, September 16, for inspections and repairs.

Videos of the flyover’s poor construction circulated on Sunday, purportedly showing cracks in what appeared like an expansion joint and the flyover’s base.

When officials arrived at the Kasarwadavali flyover for an inspection, they found the infrastructure indeed needed repairs. After inspection, the Thane Traffic Police announced the closure of the flyover for inspections and repairs.

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Traffic restrictions after Kasarwadavali closure

All small vehicles have been asked to take a detour from Vijay Garden D Mart to Vihang Valley Chowk before continuing on Ghodbundar Road, or take a detour from the Anand Nagar signal.

Heavy vehicles have been asked to use the slip road next to the flyover.

Kasarwadavali flyover The Kasarwadavali flyover on Ghodbunder Road Thane was closed indefinitely on Wednesday after cracks and a hanging piece of concrete were discovered near one of its joints (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Kasarwadavali flyover was constructed to bypass the ever-congested Ghodbundar Road. However, this recent closure due to cracks has sparked fresh concerns regarding increased traffic and congestion along the stretch, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The flyover was inaugurated in July 2025 by Pratap Sarnaik with much fanfare, but since its opening, it has been the subject of a litany of complaints.

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“This stretch of the Ghodbundar road, before and after the flyover, has always been linked with potholes and accidents. And while the flyover has had a little impact on traffic, it has not been significant,” said Sachin Shingare, a social worker based in Thane associated with the BJP.

Before its launch, Ghodbunder Road saw a significant amount of office traffic and heavy freight trailers, most of which lead to the Mumbai-Gujarat corridor through Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) or Vashi. The flyover was then constructed with a capacity of 73,333 passenger cars, with a two-lane, 7.5-metre-wide flyover and an underpass.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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