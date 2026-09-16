Cracks appear on Thane flyover a year after launch, videos go viral

The Kasarwadavali flyover in Thane was constructed with a capacity to carry 73,333 passenger cars with a two-lane, 7.5-metre-wide flyover and an underpass. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

A flyover in Thane, opened just over a year ago, has been shut indefinitely after videos showed cracks developing along its sides, raising concerns among the residents. The Kasarwadavali flyover on Ghodbundar Road in Thane, built to cater to heavy vehicle traffic, will remain shut starting Wednesday, September 16, for inspections and repairs.

Videos of the flyover’s poor construction circulated on Sunday, purportedly showing cracks in what appeared like an expansion joint and the flyover’s base.

When officials arrived at the Kasarwadavali flyover for an inspection, they found the infrastructure indeed needed repairs. After inspection, the Thane Traffic Police announced the closure of the flyover for inspections and repairs.