Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar get new Mayor

Newly appointed Mayor Harshali Chaudhary and Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle during the charge-taking ceremony at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

New mayors were elected on Tuesday in three municipal corporations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar.

With the new leadership taking charge, elected representatives returned after four-six years of gap in these corporations, which were ruled by state-appointed administrators.

In the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena corporator Sharmila Pimpalkar was elected Mayor, while BJP’s Krishna Patil was elected Deputy Mayor. Both were elected here also without contest at a special meeting held at the civic auditorium.

The election was overseen by district collector Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal.

Thane Municipal Corporation had been run by an appointed officer for the past four years.